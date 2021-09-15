Nicholas weakens to tropical depression, brings flooding threat to central Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nicholas weakened from a tropical storm to a depression Wednesday morning as it moved over Louisiana and battered the South with heavy rains.

The National Hurricane Center said Nicholas could bring life-threatening flash flooding to portions of the central Gulf Coast through Friday. Flash Flood Watches were in effect for parts of southern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

At 5 a.m. ET, Nicholas was centered about 35 miles west of Lake Charles, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. It was moving east at 3 mph.

The system was expected to dump

an extra 3 to 6 inches on parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Friday, with some areas seeing isolated storm totals of 10 inches. Forecasters said the heavy rains could lead to life-threatening flash flooding in those regions and a tornado or two will be possible.

Nicholas, the 14th named storm of the Atlantic season, made landfall as a hurricane in Texas on Tuesday.

Other areas to watch

The NHC is also watching a broad area of low pressure that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundreds miles northeast of the Bahamas. Forecasters gave the system a 60% chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next couple days as it moves north off the coast of the United States.

“Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to portions of southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts later this week,” the NHC said.

Forecasters are also monitoring showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure system a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next two days as it moves west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic.