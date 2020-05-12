NHC watching potential Atlantic disturbance for preseason development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The official start of hurricane season – June 1 – is less than three weeks away but the National Hurricane Center is already watching an area for possible development.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend northeast of the Bahamas. The cluster of showers and storms could eventually develop some tropical characteristics as it moves northeast away from the United States out into the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the shaded area northeast of the Bahamas for possible tropical development this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center currently gives the disturbance a 50% chance of tropical or subtropical development over the next five days.

“This isn’t out of the ordinary at all for the middle of May. Although this disturbance won’t be impacting us here in Tampa Bay, it’s an obvious reminder that it’s *that* time of year again” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver. “It’s time to have your hurricane plan ready to go.”

The first tropical or subtropical storm of the season will be given the name Arthur.

