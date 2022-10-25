TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center said it is monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic basin as of Tuesday afternoon.

None of the disturbances pose a threat to Florida.

The first disturbance the NHC is watching is located about 70 miles north of Bermuda. It has a 20% chance of forming. Forecasters said the chance of the disturbance developing is decreasing due to it moving over cooler waters and into an area of strong upper-level winds.

The NHC said a disturbance near the Turks and Caicos Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system has a 30% chance of formation over the next five days. By this weekend, the NHC said the disturbance is forecast to meander over the subtropical western Atlantic to the west or southwest of Bermuda.

The third system the NHC is watching is located in the eastern Caribbean. Forecasters said an area of low pressure could form over the eastern Caribbean Sea by early this weekend. The system has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.