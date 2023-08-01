TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

The first tropical wave is located 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Forecasters said the system could form over the next few days while it moves over the central subtropical Atlantic.

It has a 40 percent chance of formation over the next two days and a 50 percent chance over the next seven days.

Another tropical wave is located several hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

Meteorologists said the system is forecast to move quickly over colder waters Tuesday and is not expected to develop.

The storm has a 10 percent chance of formation over the next two days.