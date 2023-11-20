TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is watching two late-season disturbances in the Atlantic.

Meteorologists said a small, weak area of low pressure over the Caribbean Sea is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity.

The NHC said dry air is likely to prevent the system from developing as it drifts slowly westward over the next few days.

The system has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next two days.

The NHC is also watching a non-tropical area of low-pressure, which is forecast to develop over the central portion of the Atlantic basin in a few days.

The system could separate from the front and gradually acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics during the latter part of the week, the NHC said.

The system has a 20 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.