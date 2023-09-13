TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track Hurricane Lee, Hurricane Margot and a disturbance in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Hurricane Lee

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda as Hurricane Lee is expected to pass west of the island on Thursday.

The NHC said Lee is located about 475 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

Meteorologists said Lee is expected to turn north-northwest Wednesday and will make a northward turn and increase its speed on Thursday and Friday.

Lee is forecast to approach the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada late this week.

The NHC said swells generated by Lee are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the NHC said.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are also affecting portions of the southeastern U.S. The conditions are forecast to spread northward along much of the U.S. East Coast and Canda over the next few days.

Hurricane Margot

Hurricane Margot is located about 790 miles west-southwest of the Azores. The storm is moving toward the north near 12 mph.

Forecasters said Margot is expected to turn to the north-northwest early Thursday. The storm will likely stall or meander within weak steering currents into the weekend, the NHC said.

Margot’s maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph, with higher gusts.

Swells generated by Margot will begin to affect the Azores later Wednesday. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Area of interest

Meteorologists are also monitoring a disturbance in the eastern tropical Atlantic. A broad area of low pressure continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

Forecasters said the system is likely to become a tropical depression over the weekend as it nears the central tropical Atlantic.

It has a 40 percent chance of formation over the next two days and an 80 percent chance of formation over the next seven days.