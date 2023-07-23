TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center reported that there is a lower chance of tropical development in an area of disturbance in the Atlantic.

The NHC said there was shower activity in a low-pressure area about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The system is expected to become a tropical depression in the next few days as it moves toward the Caribbean Sea.

According to a tropical weather outlook, the system had a 30% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a medium chance of formation, 40%, over the next week. This is significantly lower than the chance of formation it had in the Saturday morning outlook.

“It’s expected to move into the southern Caribbean next week and stay south of the United States,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Eric Stone said.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be Tropical Storm Emily.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Don continued moving north-northeast at about 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is expected to weaken Sunday night before losing its tropical characteristics by at least Monday.