TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Caribbean with a chance for development as the 2023 hurricane season enters its final stretch.

NHC meteorologists are monitoring a group of scattered showers and thunderstorms near central America.

“A broad area of low pressure could form … by the middle of next week,” NHC forecasters wrote.

The system has a chance for gradual development as it churns over the southwestern Caribbean sea. Little movement is expected, according to the NHC.

It has a 20% chance of development in the next seven days. According to the NHC, “little change” is expected “through early next week.”