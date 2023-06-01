TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — June 1 marks the first day of Atlantic hurricane season, but the National Hurricane Center has been tracking a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico for days.

According to the latest NHC forecast, the area of low pressure (labeled 91L) is expected to track south, rather than east across the Florida peninsula as originally thought. It has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 48 hours.

“Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next day or so, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form over that time span as the system meanders over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico,” the NHC forecast stated.

The disturbance could lose its chance to develop by this weekend, however, as the NHC predicts conditions will become unfavorable. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the system on Thursday.

The impacts to the Tampa Bay area remain the same even with the potential for the system to organize. “Heavy downpours form this afternoon and Friday afternoon, and some areas may have brief street flooding,” said Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. Widespread rainfall totals could reach 1-3 inches during the next few days with isolated higher amounts.

If the system develops into the first tropical storm of the season, it will be named Arlene.

