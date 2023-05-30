TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center noted the presence of a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, according to its 2 p.m. Tropical Weather Outlook.

The NHC said there was an area of disorganized storms associated with a trough of low pressure in the center of the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the forecast, environmental conditions are only “marginally favorable” for development over the next few days as the disturbance makes its way eastward.

After it moves into the eastern Gulf, the system is expected to head north and move across the Florida Peninsula before entering the Atlantic Ocean.

However, the change of formation is very low, with the NHC forecasting a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance over the next week.

Regardless of development, the system has the chance of causing heavy rain and gust winds for parts of the Peninsula, according to the outlook.