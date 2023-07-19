TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is now tracking two systems in opposite corners of the Atlantic.

For several days, the NHC has had its eyes on Tropical Storm Don, which was designated a subtropical storm on Friday, July 14 before weakening into a subtropical depression on Sunday. Don then restrengthened into a Tropical Storm about 1,190 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Currently, Don is moving south around 5 mph but is expected to turn westward Wednesday evening into Thursday, then northwestward on Friday with an increase in forward speed and strength.

“Even though it has transitioned into a full tropical storm from a subtropical system, it still doesn’t look to impact anyone,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “Its track will loop around and basically remain stationary.”

The NHC is also tracking a weak disturbance a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, but strengthening in the near future is not expected.

“While dry air should prevent significant organization during the next few days, environmental conditions could become more conducive for some development by this weekend,” an NHC forecast said.

The disturbance’s chance of formation over the next 48 hours is zero percent. The chances of formation over the next seven days are low at 20 percent.