TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave with a 70 percent chance of development in the Atlantic.

The NHC said showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization located several hundred miles southwest of Cape Verde.

The system is expected to become a tropical depression in two or three days. Later this week, the system is likely to continue to strengthen as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

The system has a 70 percent chance of formation over the next two days and a 90 percent chance of formation over the next seven days.

Meteorologists are also tracking a tropical wave that is forecast to move off the African coast in a couple of days.

The NHC said the tropical wave could slowly develop starting midweek as it moves west-northwest at about 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

It has a 30 percent chance of formation over the next seven days.