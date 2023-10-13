TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Sean and a disturbance with a 60 percent chance of development.

Meteorologists are watching a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is producing limited and disorganized showers, however, it could form into a tropical depression by the middle of next week as it moves westward or west-northwestward.

The NHC said the system has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next two days and a 60 percent chance of developing over the next seven days.

Forecasters are also monitoring Tropical Storm Sean, which is expected to degenerate to a post-tropical remnant low later this weekend.

Sean currently has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph.