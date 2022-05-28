TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area in the southern Gulf of Mexico, more specifically in the Bay of Campeche, for possible tropical development.

While there is no chance of development in the next two days, the chance increases to a 20% within the next five days.

Right now, there is a newly formed tropical storm just south of Mexico in the eastern Pacific. Tropical Storm Agatha is forecast to become a hurricane before moving north and making landfall in Mexico.

A few long range forecast models are hinting that the tropical moisture leftover from Agatha will move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and slowly re-organize late next week, just after the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1st.

At this point, it is still early and it is something the Max Defender 8 meteorologists will be watching closely over the next week.

