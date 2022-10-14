TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of disorganized thunderstorms several hundred miles off the Cabo Verde Islands it says is “associated with a tropical wave.”

In a Friday morning weather outlook, the NHC said conditions appear “marginally conducive” for gradual development over the next few days.

The system is forecasted to move west-northwestward at around 10 mph. By early next week, conditions are expected to become less favorable as the disturbance is expected to move into an area of stronger upper-level winds.

The center projects the chances for formation through the next 48 hours is low, at 10%. The chance for formation over the next five days is double that at 20%.

“Although this tropical wave may develop, this particular one is unlikely to impact Florida,” News Channel 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “However, hurricane season runs through November and every disturbance still needs to be monitored. This time of the year, we especially keep a close eye on the disturbances that organize in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, and off the east coast of the United States.”

The NHC is also monitoring Tropical Storm Karl, which is forecast to reach the coast of southern Mexico late Friday or early Saturday. Little to no change in strength is expected before the center of the storm reaches Mexico.