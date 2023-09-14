TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor hurricanes Lee and Margot along with a disturbance that popped up in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee’s expansive wind and wave field is progressing northward over the western Atlantic, the NHC said.

Lee is forecast to pass west of Bermuda on Thursday. It will approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday.

The storm’s winds are near 100 mph, with higher gusts.

Meteorologists said Lee is weakening but it is expected to remain a large and dangerous hurricane for the next couple of days.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Stonington, Maine to the U.S./Canada border

* New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island

* Nova Scotia from Digby to Medway Harbour

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Bermuda A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Watch Hill, Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine

* Block Island

* Martha’s Vineyard

* Nantucket

* New Brunswick from north of Point Lepreau to Fort Lawrence

* Nova Scotia west coast from north of Digby to Fort Lawrence

* Nova Scotia southeast coast from north of Medway Harbour to Porter’s Lake

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Cape Cod Bay

* Nantucket

Several areas could also see anywhere from one to four feet of storm surge. The NHC said water could reach the following heights if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Chatham, MA to Sagamore Beach, MA…2-4 ft

Cape Cod Bay…2-4 ft

Nantucket…2-4 ft

Sagamore Beach, MA to Border of US/Canada…1-3 ft

Boston Harbor…1-3 ft

Flushing, NY to Chatham, MA…1-3 ft

Montauk Point, NY to Flushing, NY…1-3 ft

Long Island Sound…1-3 ft

Martha’s Vineyard…1-3 ft

Rockaway Inlet, NY to Montauk Point, NY…1-2 ft

Hurricane Margot

Hurricane Margot is forecast to meander within weak steering currents on Friday and make a small clockwise loop over the weekend.

The storm’s winds are near 75 mph, with higher gusts. It’s located about 745 miles west of the Azores.

Disturbance in Atlantic

The NHC is monitoring a disturbance that is likely to become a tropical depression in a few days.

An area of showers and thunderstorms near the Cabo Verde Islands is gradually becoming better organized.

Forecasters give the system an 80 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 90 percent chance of development over the next seven days.