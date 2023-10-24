TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center has updated advisories for Hurricane Tammy and Tropical Depression 21, which dissipated Tuesday morning.

At 11 p.m., Tammy was located about 570 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds near 85 mph.

Sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday, the system is expected to start turning toward the north at a slower forward speed. By then, it’s expected to become a post-tropical cyclone.

The NHC issued its final advisory for Tropical Depression 21 after it dissipated near Nicaragua on Tuesday. The system was located about 130 miles north-northwest of Bluefields, Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds of 25 mph.

The system’s remnants were heading north-northwest, and were expected to make a gradual turn toward the west.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.