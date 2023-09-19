TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Nigel along with two disturbances in the Atlantic.

The NHC said Nigel is forecast to intensify on Tuesday. The storm’s winds are near 85 mph, with higher gusts.

Meteorologists said Nigel is forecast to turn northward late Tuesday and then accelerate rapidly northeastward through the rest of the week.

The storm is expected to strengthen through early Wednesday and begin to weaken on Thursday and Friday.

Nigel is forecast to become a strong post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

Swells generated by Nigel are expected to reach Bermuda later Tuesday. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The NHC is also monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday.

The system will likely develop into a tropical depression late this week or this weekend while it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

It has a 70 percent chance of formation over the next seven days.

Meteorologists are also watching a non-tropical area of low pressure that is expected to form off Florida’s East Coast later this week. The system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend while it moves northward.

The system could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and high surf conditions to portions of the coastal Carolinas and into the coastal Mid-Atlantic states this weekend.

It has a 30 percent chance of formation over the next seven days.