TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking this year’s first disturbance in the Southwestern Atlantic region.

The center says a poorly organized system of showers and thunderstorms was located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas. However, it’s highly unlikely for the system to strengthen within the next week.

Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to prevent development while the system moves north-northeastward between 5 to 10 mph.

NHC says the system’s formation chance through the next 48 hours is low at only 10%. Similarly, the formation chances through the next seven days are low at 10%.

WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann said the system should have no impact on the state of Florida.

With hurricane season just weeks away, the NHC has begun its daily Tropical Weather Outlook for the Atlantic basin. The outlook will be issued at 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m., and 8 p.m.

“Hurricane season begins June 1, but in seven of the last eight years, a named tropical system has formed before the official start. This year, we’ve already had a sub-tropical storm form in January off the mid-Atlantic coast,” Spann said. “It was not given a name, so the first tropical storm that forms will be given the name Arlene.”