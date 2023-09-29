TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina in the Atlantic.

Meteorologists said Philippe is likely to loiter just east of the northern Leeward Islands for another three to four days.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, with higher gusts.

The NHC said Philippe could strengthen over the weekend as it turns toward the west and northwest on Sunday.

Swells generated by Philippe will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through the weekend. The swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The NHC is also tracking Tropical Storm Rina, which is located about 1080 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Rina’s maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, with higher gusts. The storm is forecast to slightly strengthen Friday. By Sunday, the storm will start to weaken.

Neither storm poses a threat to Florida.