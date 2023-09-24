TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking two new areas of disturbance in the tropics, one in the Gulf of Mexico and one in the Atlantic.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the NHC reported a collection of storms associated with a low-pressure area in the southeast Gulf of Mexico.

This area could have some slow development over the next few days, but forecasters say strong upper-level winds will keep it from getting stronger in the middle of the week.

As of this report, this disturbance has a formation chance of 10% over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, another area of interest, Invest 91L, was located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC said this area has a medium chance of development at 60% over the next seven days. It could become a tropical depression sometime in the middle of the week.

Tropical Storm Phillipe

Tropical Storm Phillipe was located about 1175 miles west of Cabo Verde while heading westward at 12 mph.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is not expected to change much in strength over the next 72 hours, according to the NHC.

Currently, the storm poses no threat to land.