TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is now tracking two areas of disturbance, with one of them having a higher chance for further development.

According to the NHC’s 2 p.m. update, Invest AL96 was located about 700 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands.

The forecast predicted that environmental conditions were favorable for the storm system to develop further over the next few days, with a tropical depression being possible in the early part of the week.

As of this report, the formation chance for the next two days is 50%, and 70% for the next seven days.

There is also another area of disturbance, Invest AL97, which had a minor chance of development.

“A trough of low pressure moved off the Carolina coast earlier [Sunday] and has a 20% chance of development over the next several days as the system moves east to the northeast away from the United States,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone said.