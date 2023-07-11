TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new tropical depression could form in the Atlantic later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said an area of disturbance was located several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

This area was expected to have a 30% chance of development over the next two days and a 50% over the next week.

According to experts, the system could end up being a subtropical or tropical depression by Thursday or Friday as it heads east.

“Regardless of development, this system is moving away from the United States and will remain over open water with no threat to the Tampa Bay area,” Max Defender 8 Defender Amanda Holly said. “The rest of the tropics are quiet for now thanks to large plumes of Saharan dust covering most of the Atlantic.”