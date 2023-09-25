TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances, including one in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

The NHC said it is watching an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

If the system develops, it will happen slowly over the next few days as it moves westward.

By the middle of the week, meteorologists said upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for additional development.

The system has a 10 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours.

7-day forecast (NHC)

The NHC is also watching an area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system continues to produce a broad area of showers and thunderstorms.

A tropical depression is likely to develop by the middle of the week. It has an 80 percent chance of developing over the next seven days.

Meteorologists are also monitoring Tropical Storm Philippe, located about 1265 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

The system is moving west-northwest near 10 mph. It is expected to make a turn to the northwest by the middle of the week.

Tropical Storm Philippe’s track (NHC)

Philippe’s maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Forecasters said the storm will have little change in strength over the next few days.