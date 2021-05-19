NHC monitoring area in Atlantic Basin with low chance of tropical formation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The official start of hurricane season is still about two weeks away, but the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring an area in the Atlantic Basin.

A five-day tropical outlook posted Wednesday morning shows a disturbance in the Atlantic, well away from the United States coast, that has a low chance of formation.

According to the outlook, a non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by late Thursday. That system is forecast to produce gale-force winds.

NHC forecasters say the low could move southwestward over warmer waters on Friday. It then has the potential to acquire some subtropical characteristics before moving toward the north and northeast into a “more hostile environment” by Sunday.

The NHC outlook gives the disturbance a low, near zero percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 30 percent chance of development in the next five days.

Our Max Defender 8 meteorologists say there is no need to be concerned about the wave, but it is a reminder that hurricane season is right around the corner and now is the time to prepare. Last week was Hurricane Preparedness Week, which marked a week of tips on how to prepare for tropical activity.

The official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1. Experts with Colorado State University have predicted above-normal activity for the 2021 season.