TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves.

The first tropical wave is located between Bermuda and the Bahamas. It is not likely to develop, however, it will increase rain chances for Florida and the southeastern U.S. coast over the next several days.

Another tropical wave is located just south of the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC said the system could develop later this week or weekend as it moves westward.

The system has a 30% chance of formation over the next seven days.