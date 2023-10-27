TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is watching two systems in the Atlantic, including a redeveloped tropical storm.

The NHC said a strong extratropical cyclone redeveloped into Tropical Storm Tammy Friday morning. Maximum sustained winds were 65 mph at 11 a.m.

The storm is expected to bring gusty winds to Bermuda during the next day but will move away from the island Saturday morning.

The NHC is also monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

(NHC)

It is forecast to slowly develop over the next few days. Meteorologists said the system has a 30 percent chance of formation over the next seven days.