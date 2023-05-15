TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Monday marked the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) first daily Tropical Weather Outlook for the Atlantic basin in 2023.

The daily outlooks track “disturbed weather” and predict their potential for tropical cyclone formation over the next seven days.

The Tropical Weather Outlook is issued from May 15 through November 30 each year. The outlooks are issued at 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Special Tropical Weather Outlook are also provided as necessary in between regularly scheduled Tropical Weather Outlooks in the event of severe tropical storms.

A graphical version of the Tropical Weather Outlook is available here.