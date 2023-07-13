TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic, which could become a subtropical depression or storm over the next few days.

The system, located 800 miles east of Bermuda, continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

Forecasters believe the system is likely to form over the next few days while it meanders over the central Atlantic.

By the weekend, the NHC said the system could turn northward, bringing it over cooler waters and possibly limiting its development.

The disturbance has a 60 percent chance of forming over the next two days.

“Even if the system develops into a tropical depression or a tropical storm, it is heading away from the U.S. and poses no threat,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann said.