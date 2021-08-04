NOAA: Hurricane season ‘shows no signs of slowing’ after record start

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet the past few weeks but we are heading toward the peak of Atlantic hurricane season and, according to NOAA, it shows “no signs of slowing.”

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its updated 2021 Atlantic hurricane season forecast on Wednesday. The mid-season update shows “conditions remain conducive for an above-average hurricane season.”

The updated outlook predicts 15 to 21 named storms this year, including seven to 10 hurricanes – three to five of which could become major hurricanes. According to NOAA, the outlook includes the five named storms we’ve seen so far this year.

“After a few quiet weeks since Elsa became the earliest fifth named storm on record, we’ve reached the point of the season where tropical activity ramps up significantly,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver said.

Activity typically picks up in August as we get closer to Sept. 10 – which is the statistical peak of hurricane season. NOAA noted in its updated forecast that there are no “signs of relenting” as we head into those months.

“A mix of competing oceanic and atmospheric conditions generally favor above-average activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season, including the potential return of La Nina in the months ahead,” lead seasonal hurricane forecaster Matthew Rosencrans said.