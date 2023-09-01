Related Video: NHC models show Gert being tracked on August 21 the first time it was a Tropical Storm.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the second time in a month, Gert has strengthened into a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gert is currently hanging out in the East Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and higher gusts.

The tropical storm is slowly moving east-southeast. The storm is expected to gain speed heading northeast by Sunday.

The NHC reports Gert will slightly increase in intensification Friday night or Saturday.

Most models show the storm becoming post-tropical in 48 to 60 hours.

Tropical Storm Gert also has the possibility of being absorbed into Idalia, which is currently a post-tropical cyclone.