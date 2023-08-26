TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Franklin reached hurricane strength Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

In its 11 a.m. EDT advisory, the NHC said Franklin had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving north-northwest at 7 mph.

The hurricane was also said to be 315 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island and 620 miles south of Bermuda.

According to the advisory, Franklin will continue to strengthen until it reaches major hurricane strength sometime early next week.

As of this report, no warnings or watches have been made. The forecast cone for Franklin has it continuing to head northwest until it curves back toward the Atlantic, taking it away from the east coast of the United States.