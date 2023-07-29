TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An area of disturbance could become the Atlantic’s next tropical depression next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said in its 8 a.m. Tropical Weather Outlook that a system of disorganized storms was located about 1,100 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early part of next week,” the outlook said.

The disturbance is expected to move to the northwest at about 15 mph over the next day before heading north through the central subtropical Atlantic Ocean Monday and Tuesday.

At this time, the system has a 20% chance of formation over the next two days and a 70% chance over the next week.