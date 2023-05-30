TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 is excited to announce Season 5 of its Emmy Award-winning series, Tracking the Tropics.

The weekly show will feature educational and interactive content surrounding the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Watch as WFLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli, Meteorologists Amanda Holly, Rebecca Barry, and others from the Nextstar Nation track developing weather systems and break down a wide range of hurricane-related topics.

Viewers can tune in on WFLA.com, the WFLA mobile app, or WFLA’s Facebook page every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

