TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Experts say a new tropical system expected to form next week could bring some bad weather to the state of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said an area of low pressure is expected to form north of Hispaniola Sunday.

Initially, the system is expected to be broad and disorganized before developing subtropical or tropical characteristics.

“The area of thunderstorms in the Caribbean is expected to organize into a tropical or subtropical system near the Bahamas early next week,” meteorologist Amanda Holly said. This will bring unsettled weather to most of the state for the middle and end of next week.”

The NHC said regardless of the system’s development, there is an increased risk of “coastal flooding, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, and beach erosion along much of the

southeastern United States coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas.”

“Locally in the Tampa Bay area, we can expect breezy 10-15 mph winds Monday, gusty 15-30 mph winds Tuesday & Wednesday, and then off-on downpours Wednesday through Friday,” Holly said. “The disturbance will likely move away before next weekend.”

As of this report, the system has a 20% chance of formation over the next two days and a 60% chance of formation over the next five days.

Should the system become a tropical storm, it would receive the name Nicole.