TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new tropical storm could be on the horizon depending on developments in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NHC said on Friday that an area of low pressure could develop this weekend in the northeastern Caribbean Sea and the southwestern Atlantic Ocean and drift toward Florida.

Meteorologist Leigh Spann said this system now has a 40% chance of becoming either a tropical or subtropical storm.

Experts said the system is expected to be “very broad and disorganized” at first, but environmental conditions could support further development.

“A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop as it moves north of the Caribbean, toward the Bahamas, and then into the southeast United States,” meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “It could become a weak tropical system with a name. However, the impacts here in Florida will be a few days of elevated rain chances and some gusty winds during the middle of next week.”

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, the remnants of Hurricane Lisa continue to head northwest at 7 mph near eastern Mexico. However, the NHC said the system could stall and move very little over the weekend.