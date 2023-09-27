TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is continuing to watch Tropical Storm Philippe and a disturbance, which is expected to become the next named storm.

The NHC said it is watching an area of showers and thunderstorms that continue to show signs of organization.

The system is located about halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

It could become a tropical depression or a tropical storm in the next day or so while it moves west-northwest across the central tropical Atlantic.

The system has a 90 percent chance of development over the next two days. If the storm forms, it will become Rina, the 17th named storm of the season.

Meteorologists said if the system forms, it will likely stay out to sea.

The NHC is also tracking Tropical Storm Philippe. Philippe has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph and is expected to weaken over the next few days.

The system is located about 685 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The storm’s latest track shows it could reach Puerto Rico on either Sunday night or early Monday as a tropical depression.