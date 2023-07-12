TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean could develop this week.

The National Hurricane Center said it is monitoring a small area of low pressure located more than 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda that continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Forecasters said a subtropical or tropical depression or storm could develop over the next few days while the system moves eastward.

By the weekend, the NHC said the low should turn northward, bringing the system over cooler waters, which could potentially limit its development.

The NHC said the system has a 40 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 50 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

“Thankfully with plenty of Saharan dust across the Atlantic, we don’t have much tropical development. The one area that may organize is north of most of the dust. Even if the system develops into a tropical depression or a tropical storm, it is heading away from the U.S. and poses no threat,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann said.