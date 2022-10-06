TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A week after powerful Hurricane Ian struck Florida, forecasters are watching two other systems in the tropics, a tropical depression and a wave that could become one soon.

The National Hurricane Center said a system developing in the southeast Caribbean has a 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression sometime in the next 48 hours, and a high 90% chance of becoming one in the next five days.

The other system, Tropical Depression 12, is expected to weaken over the Atlantic and dissipate soon.

Here’s what we know about each system.

Tropical Depression 12

At 5 a.m. ET Thursday, Tropical Depression 12 was about 635 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph, and was expected to continue moving in that direction for the next day or so.

The system is forecast to weaken and become a remnant low sometime in the next day, the hurricane center said.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Tropical wave

The NHC is also monitoring a low pressure system that’s producing showers and thunderstorms over the far southeastern Caribbean Sea, just off the coast of Venezuela, over the southern Windward Islands, northern South America, and adjacent waters.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or so, as the system moves west at about 15 mph, the advisory said.

“Additional strengthening is anticipated while the system moves westward over the southwestern Caribbean Sea toward Central America late Friday through Sunday,” the NHC added.

Regardless of development, the system is expected to produce bouts of heavy rain with strong winds and localized flooding over portions of the Windward Islands, northern portions of Venezuela including Isla Margarita and the ABC Islands, and the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia over the next day or so.

The next named storms of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will be Julia and Karl.