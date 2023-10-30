TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic.

One of the disturbances is located a couple of hundred miles east-northeast of the central Bahamas. The NHC said the system remains disorganized and it is moving into an area where the chances of it becoming a tropical storm appear to be decreasing.

The NHC said the low is expected to slowly move west-northwestward Monday and then turn northward and northeastward on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The system has a 30 percent chance of developing over the next two days.

Meteorologists are also watching an area of disturbed weather that has formed over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

The system is expected to move westward over the next several days and could become a tropical depression late this week when it reaches the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The system has a 40 percent chance of development over the next seven days.