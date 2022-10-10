TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tropical Storm Julia lashes El Salvador, forecasters are watching a new system in the tropics, but it has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression this week.

Forecasters found the area of disturbed weather just to the north of Julia. It is expected to move westward toward the southwest Gulf of Mexico over the next day or two.

“Some slight development of this system is possible by mid-week if the disturbance remains over water,” the NHC said.

It has a 10% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days.

Tropical Storm Julia

The NHC said tropical storm conditions are occurring in parts of Honduras and El Salvador as Julia moves along the coast, and warned of flash flood and mudslide risks in Central America and southern Mexico.

At 8 a.m. ET Monday, the storm was about 40 miles west of San Salvador, El Salvador with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 35 miles from the storm’s center. It was moving west-northwest at 15 mph, and should be near the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala sometime Monday.

It’s expected to become a tropical depression, and dissipate by Monday night.

The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Karl.