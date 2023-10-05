TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Philippe and a new disturbance in the Atlantic basin.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Friday, according to the NHC. The system could slowly develop as it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

It has a 30 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

Tropical Storm Philippe is continuing to move toward Bermuda. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the island. Meteorologists said Bermuda could see three to five inches of rain through Friday.

Philippe is forecast to pass near Bermuda on Friday and approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday.

The storm’s winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts.

Philippe is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it approaches Atlantic Canada and New England.