TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new disturbance has popped up in the Southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An area of low pressure is continuing to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The disturbance has a 20% chance of development in the next 48 hours.

As that disturbance continues to be monitored, the NHC is also monitoring Hurricane Tammy, which is nearing Bermuda.

Hurricane Tammy is expected to continue to bring heavy rains through Sunday over the Leeward Islands.

As of 8 p.m., Tammy has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and is about 15 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.