TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance that appeared in the Atlantic.

On Wednesday, NHC forecasters said the disturbance formed about 400 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. Conditions appear to be “marginally conducive” for some development during the next few days as it moves northward around 5 mph.

Its formation chances in the next 48 hours are low at 10%. Formation chances over the next seven days are slightly higher at 20%.

The disturbance appeared directly east of the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, which formed Thursday night. Cindy’s remnants are expected to drift northwest during the next couple of days. Redevelopment is not expected.

Its chances of development are zero percent.

Watch Tracking the Tropics Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.

