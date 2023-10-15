TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An area of disturbance could become a tropical depression or storm sometime this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the NHC said there was a “broad area of low pressure” about several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The system showed some disorganization Sunday morning, but forecasters say there are enough conditions to support development over the next few days.

The system will continue to move westward through the central and western tropical Atlantic.

According to the NHC, there is a 60% chance of development over the next two days and a 90% chance over the next week.

As for Tropical Depression Sean, it is forecast to become a remnant low soon as of this report.