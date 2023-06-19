Join J.B. Biunno and WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly for a special episode of Tracking the Tropics at 11 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center said it would begin issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Three at 11 a.m.

The wave is located midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The forecast models have low confidence on where Invest 92L will go over the next 10 days,” News Channel 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “As it continues to get better organized, the models will get a better handle on the system. However, right now, it is too early to say whether it will move into the Caribbean or re-curve out to sea, but there is plenty of time to watch it.”

A second wave is being monitored off the coast of Africa and has a 40% chance of development in the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.