TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is tracking an area of interest in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday.

According to the NHC, the system has a low 30% chance of development within the next seven days.

“A non-tropical low is expected to form in a couple of days a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda,” the NHC said. “This system could gradually acquire subtropical characteristics during the middle to latter portions of this week while it drifts southeastward. By next weekend, the low is expected to turn northward brining the system over cooler waters and ending its chances of subtropical development.

Meteorologists say the system is not expected to threaten Florida.