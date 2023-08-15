TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring an area in the Gulf of Mexico in addition to two areas in the Atlantic Ocean.

Two areas in the Atlantic have a 30% chance of development within the next seven days, while a new area in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20% chance of development within the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The two areas in the Atlantic are off the coast of Africa, while the third area is on the western side of the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Courtesy: National Hurricane Center

