Mindy weakens to tropical depression, rain to brush Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mindy has weakened to a tropical depression, but is still expected to bring heavy rain and the threat of an isolated tornado to the Southeastern United States, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning.

Mindy formed late Wednesday afternoon about 100 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida. It made landfall as a tropical storm Wednesday evening over St. Vincent Island, Florida, and had 44 mph maximum sustained winds, which gusted to 55 mph.

At 5 a.m. ET, Mindy was about 150 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving northeast at 20 mph.

Mindy was expected to move across southeastern Georgia and over the western Atlantic Thursday with little change in strength. It’s forecast to weaken to a remnant low by Saturday.

The system could dump 2 to 4 inches of rain on parts of south Georgia and southern South Carolina on Thursday, with some areas seeing isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches. The heavy rains could lead to isolated to scattered flash, urban and small stream flooding, forecasters warned. A tornado or two is possible over north Florida and southern Georgia.

“Tropical Depression Mindy is heading northeast into Georgia, but the bands of rain wrapping around the system will impact Tampa Bay today,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “Watch for passing showers along with breezy conditions through the day. Our rain chance is 50%, especially mid-morning to late afternoon. Once we head into the evening, the showers slowly taper off.”

