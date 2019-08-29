Mayor Castor urging Tampa residents to prepare for possible Dorian impacts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen during its trek toward the United States, Floridians are urged to be prepared.

The possibility of Hurricane Dorian striking the east coast as a powerful hurricane is increasing, though it’s still hard to say exactly where it will hit.

The system is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to parts of Florida. While it’s too early to say exactly what, if any, impacts we will feel in the Tampa Bay area, local officials are encouraging everyone to be prepared and keep a close eye on the storm track.

City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stopped by the WFLA Now Stream Center on Wednesday to talk to 8 On Your Side’s JB Biunno about storm preparations. Mayor Castor says the city has taken steps to prepare as best as possible.

“We plan for these storms and read all the after-action from every storm across the United States,” she said. “We are prepared and we will respond appropriately as a city, as a municipality.”

But Mayor Castor is also asking citizens to do their part and be prepared. She’s urging everyone to sign up for Alert Tampa to receive important emergency notifications.

“We have been through this drill plenty of times, we need to take it seriously,” she said.

Castor says all emergency groups throughout the area are in communication so they can work together to keep Tampa Bay safe.

“Everyone knows the unpredictability of these storms,” she said. “We cannot take anything for granted or minimize in any way. You know, the spaghetti model is all over the place right now but we all know things can change in an instant.”

